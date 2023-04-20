Ted “Pete” Schaeffer, 98 of Viborg, passed away on April 18, 2023, at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg.
Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 11:11 pm
Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Church with a Prayer Service starting at 7:00 p.m.
Arrangements provided by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.
Theodore “Ted” Schaeffer was born on March 23, 1925, on the family farm near Menno, SD, to Henry and Emma (Bender) Schaeffer. He attended the Ulmer Country School # 51, then started working on the farm. He spent many days riding on his Horse, “Jerry.” On August 27, 1948, he was united in marriage to Mildred Muhmel. To this union 6 children were born: Linda, Carol, Donna, Roger, Bruce and Bryan. Ted was always thinking of ways to keep his children busy. One summer he contracted with the Gedney Pickle Company to plant 2 acres of cucumbers. That crop generated several tons of cucumbers, all handpicked.
Ted and Mildred farmed in the Olivet and Scotland area for several years before Farmers Hybrid coaxed him to manage their service farm at Viborg and subsequently to become a salesman. He worked for Farmers Hybrid and BoarPower (a subsidiary of Monsanto) until his retirement. He received the Master Salesman award from Monsanto in 1977. Ted was very community oriented. He was one of the founding members of the Lion’s Club in Viborg, which was an organization that he cared for deeply. He also served on the Pioneer Memorial Hospital Board, as chairman of The Viborg Centennial Committee, SD Pork Association, and served as Mayor of Rowan, IA, for over a decade.
Through the Lion’s club, Ted and Mildred were hosts to exchange students from around the world. This led to them being world travelers around the US and the world, even going to Japan to an exchange student’s wedding. Ted enjoyed traveling the countryside as well, always looking forward to driving around looking at crops in the field.
Ted will be missed. He is survived by his children Linda Schaeffer, Carol Thomas, Donna Dickson, Roger (Deb), Bruce (Helen), and Bryan (Gwen); 16 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren; brother Leroy (Nancy) Schaeffer; sister Arlene (Vern) Haase, sisters-in-law Donna Muhmel and Donna Schaeffer; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Emma; wife Mildred who passed in 2019; sons-in-law Joe Thomas and John Dickson; and his siblings Ray, Ervin, Walter, Edgar, Augusta, Olinda, Alitha, Clara, and Freida.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 21, 2023
