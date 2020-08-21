Herbert C. Anderberg, 91, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Memorial services will be determined in the days ahead. Porter Funeral Home of Hudson, South Dakota has been entrusted with arrangements for Mr. Anderberg. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Herbert Curtis Anderberg, son of Andrew Christian and Juanita Elvira (Johnson) Anderberg, was born October 12, 1928 in Hudson, South Dakota. Herb was one of seven Anderberg sons who were raised in Hudson. Herb was a graduate of Hudson High School. Following graduation he attended the Sioux City Barber College. On June 22, 1957, Herb was united in marriage with Verla Vipond in Denver, Colorado. To this union, two children were born; Robert and Lori. Herb very much loved his family and would take the family on vacation every year, usually back home to the Hudson area. As the years went by and even up to the very end Herb continued to love and care for his wife, Verla. He always made sure she was receiving the care she deserved.
Herb worked as a barber for decades in Denver. He walked to work every day. During a 28-year stretch in his forty-plus year career, he never took a sick day. He started on the eighth chair of the barbershop and worked his way up to the top chair by the time he retired. He was dedicated to his customers, could call them all by name, and enjoyed his many conversations with them.
After retirement, Herb and Verla moved to Fremont, Nebraska so they could live halfway between their two children, Robert and Lori. Later they moved to Yankton, South Dakota near Robert. Herb liked watching football and split his allegiance between the Denver Broncos and the Green Bay Packers. Herb was a people person and his favorite pastime was sitting on his front porch visiting with neighbors and friends. He was a fantastic storyteller and would often share of his younger days in Hudson. Herb also had a love for music. He liked listening to big band music, Jim Reeves, and Lawrence Welk. During his school days he played many instruments and at times conducted the band.
Herb is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Verla; children, Robert Anderberg of Yankton and Lori (Chet) Ciesielski of Littleton, Colorado; four grandchildren, Ryan, Kyle, Jacey, and Mark; sister-in-law, Eleanor Hitzemann of Akron, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Juanita; six brothers, Reuben, Thomas (Clara), Arnold (Virginia), John (Darlene), Robert (Betty), and Norman (Shirley); and parents-in-law, Chester and Minnie Vipond.
