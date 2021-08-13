Ellef Theodore Jordahl, 77, of Yankton, passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
A memorial funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Fr. Thomas Anderson as Celebrant. Burial of cremated remains will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton with a 7 p.m. vigil service and holy rosary.
Livestreaming of Ellef’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
