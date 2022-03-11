Mary Irwin Mar 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary Irwin, 74, of Wagner, died Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Wagner.Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at the United Methodist Church in Wagner. Burial is in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Dante. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Peters Funeral Home in Wagner. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 2-bedroom, 1-bath house, big backyard, close to schools & parks Updated 6 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Division of Nursing Office Manager & Director of Human Resources - MMU 23 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesRobert KuchtaMan Faces New Charges In Connection With 2019 IncidentWoman Killed In Cedar County AccidentDaily Record: ArrestsMichael NissenWilliam ‘Bill’ DendingerDianne BeckerLee Out As USD Men's Basketball CoachWagner Woman Charged In Death Of ChildMichael Nissen Images CommentedLetter: An Unnecessary War (76)Letter: Saving Democracy (55)Cold War Shivers (52)Is There Russian Cash Stowed Away In South Dakota? (35)Letter: Say Goodbye, Teacher! (27)Letter: One Year Later (27)Letter: ‘Icing On The Cake’ (22)Letter: ‘We’ll See About That’ (18)Letter: ‘Infected’ (13)Ukraine: The Ghost Of The Cold War (10)Energy Plans And The Situation At Hand (10)Letter: Inflation And Profiteering (9)Letter: Protecting Children (8)Letter: What They Feel (6)Letter: Women’s Health (6)A Path Forward For Recreational Cannabis? (6)Letter: Misleading (5)YSD Takes Off Mask Mandate (4)Roadblock In Springfield (4)Letter: Trust Our Teachers (4)Update: D-18 Legislators Say Feds Should Take Marijuana Lead (2)Cutting Sales Tax Rate Not Wise Right Now (2)Daycare Bill Rejected (2)Letter: Clean Energy (2)SDSU Extension To Host Online Caregiver Learning Workshop Feb. 24 (1)Letter: School Project’s Cost (1)Do Bar Exams Preserve White Privilege? (1)School Board To Reconsider Mask Mandate (1)Letter: ‘Pie In The Sky’ (1)Moving Election Dates Could Cause Problems (1)Letter: The Devaluation Of Education (1)Letter: ‘You Made My Day’ (1)Yankton Co. Democrats To Meet Saturday (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
