Mary Irwin, 74, of Wagner, died Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Wagner.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at the United Methodist Church in Wagner. Burial is in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Dante.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Peters Funeral Home in Wagner.