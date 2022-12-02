Eli Jack Skinner, age 88, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Angelhaus Assisted Living in Yankton.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota. Burial will be at Rose Mound Cemetery in Republic County, Kansas at a later date. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service on Saturday at the funeral home. Jack requested that attendees are welcome to dress casually or in their favorite Nebraska Cornhuskers or Yankton Bucks attire.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Heartland Humane Society.
Eli Jack Skinner was born November 16, 1934, in Superior, Nebraska, to Eli J. and Gertrude (Shuck) Skinner. He grew up in Ruskin, Nebraska where he graduated from high school in 1952. He then attended Milford Trade School graduating with a degree in Body and Fender Repair and started work for a dealership in Red Cloud, Nebraska. He married Sandra Gunn on September 3, 1955, in Hardy, Nebraska. After their marriage, Jack worked at dealerships in Scottsbluff, Nebraska; Columbus, Nebraska and Holyoke, Colorado before returning to Columbus where he started his long career as a plant operator in hydroelectric power plants. He worked for Loup River Public Power in Columbus, Nebraska. He then worked at Glen Canyon Dam at the Grand Canyon near Page, Arizona before spending 30 years at Gavins Point Dam in Yankton and retiring in 1997. They then lived in Gold Canyon, Arizona and Superior, Nebraska before returning to Yankton.
Jack was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Yankton. He was a happy, helpful man who loved his family. He was always involved with his children’s activities, whether it was the swim team, baseball, or Girl Scouts. He loved baseball and was active as a coach and umpire for many years. He also enjoyed motorcycles, snowmobiles and having coffee with his friends. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Sandy Skinner of Yankton, South Dakota; three children: Pam Skinner of Yankton, Brad (Lynn) Skinner of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, and Andrea Skinner of Seward, Nebraska; three granddaughters: Charissa Skinner, Chandra (Scott) Jennings and Mariah (Aaron) Jarosh; and 2 great-grandsons.
