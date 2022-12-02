Eli Jack Skinner

Eli Jack Skinner, age 88, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Angelhaus Assisted Living in Yankton.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota. Burial will be at Rose Mound Cemetery in Republic County, Kansas at a later date. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service on Saturday at the funeral home. Jack requested that attendees are welcome to dress casually or in their favorite Nebraska Cornhuskers or Yankton Bucks attire.