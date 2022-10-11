Virginia (Best) Schroder

Virginia Ruby (Best) Schroder, age 99, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Errin Mulberry officiating.  Burial will be in the First Baptist Cemetery in Avon, South Dakota.  