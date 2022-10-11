Virginia (Best) Schroder

Virginia Ruby (Best) Schroder, age 99, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Errin Mulberry officiating. Burial will be in the First Baptist Cemetery in Avon, South Dakota.
Visitation is one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota.
Virginia Ruby (Best) Schroder was born in Davis, Illinois on May 24, 1923, the daughter of Walter and Elfida (Tielkemeier) Best. She attended country grade school and graduated from Durand High School in 1940. She attended Brown’s College of Commerce at Freeport, Illinois, then did bookkeeping and secretarial work in Rockford, Illinois until her marriage. She married Harold R. Schroder on August 6, 1955, in Rockford, and moved to Avon, South Dakota, Harold’s home. After the children were in school, she worked in bookkeeping and/or secretarial positions until the year 2000, the latest being as church secretary from 1991 to 2000.
Virginia became a Christian at the age of 10 and was active in churches in Davis, Rockford, Avon, and Yankton, teaching Sunday School, singing in choir and ladies’ trios, and taking part in women’s activities. She enjoyed working on crafts, especially needlepoint on plastic canvas, and counted cross stitch. She shared countless Folded Star/Cross Stitch ornaments with family and friends. They came to be expected as gifts at bridal showers and baby showers.
Survivors include her children: Paul (Lorrie) Schroder, Pella, Iowa; Thomas, Rapid City, South Dakota; and Beth (Darrell) Johnson, Alexandria, Minnesota. Grandchildren: Stephanie (Nick) Lindsley, Michelle (Victor) Hernandez, John (Mahali) Schroder, Liesel (Jordan) King, Daniel (Gabby) Schroder, Heather (Nic) Sauer, and Kyle (Heather) Johnson. Great-grandchildren: Charlotte, Jacob, Isabelle, Mateo, Liam, Jude, David, Naomi, and Sabine.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband; parents; three brothers: Milford, Clifford, and Kenneth; and one sister: Violet Hevrin.
Commented