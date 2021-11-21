Robert Albrecht Nov 21, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert Albrecht, 59, of Yankton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital, Sioux Falls. Funeral services are pending with the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Rent Updated Nov 19, 2021 More Jobs Jobs Children’s Ministry Director - New Life Church Nov 20, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMark ZimmermanShooting Suspect Back In CourtMourning Yankton’s Music ManYankton Man Faces Child Porn ChargeAlleged Scotland Shooter Makes Second Court AppearanceTrio Of Gazelles Sign To Compete CollegiatelySusan KellyUpdate 5:53 p.m.: COVID Update for Nov. 19, 2021: Sacred Heart Schools Cancel Classes Monday, TuesdayLibrado MonclovaSally (Anderson) Tjeerdsma Images CommentedLetter: Warning Flag (29)Letter: Wake Up, America! (28)Biden’s Mandate Madness Is Socialist Tyranny (27)Climate: The World At A Crossroads (22)A Scandal Of Trusts (13)Paying China For The Rope To Hang America (13)Some Movement On The Marijuana Front (12)Memories Of The Surge (12)How The IRS Tax Reporting Proposal Would Impact You (11)Letter: Medicaid Expansion (10)Letter: ‘Diatribe’ (10)Letter: Restroom Access (10)Letter: YSD’s Masking Mandate (9)Letter: A Return To Values? (8)Should the Yankton School District cancel its face masking policy? (5)Letter: America’s Embarrassing Moment (4)Letter: A Response To ‘Warning Flag’ (3)COVID Update for Nov. 18, 2021: South Dakota Reports 6 New Deaths (2)Kids’ Vaccine Clinics Set (2)Letter: On Veterans Day (1)A Whirlwind Education (1)Alligator crawls out of drain at Alabama apartment complex (1)ACE Is Now The Place For Yankton Emmy Award Winner (1)Letter: A Man Of Integrity (1)Social Studies Revision Group: Slow Going? (1)‘A Chance At Life’ (1)Turkey Trot Nov. 25 (1)Letter: The Meat Of The Issue (1)Rail Board Postpones Decision On Trail Proposal (1)Key takeaways as US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented