Susan K. Souhrada, age 57, of Tabor, South Dakota, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Susan K. Souhrada was born November 20, 1963, in Rochelle, Illinois, to Allen Horner and Beverly Bresson. She grew up in Dekalb, Illinois until 1973, when her family moved to Yankton, South Dakota. She attended Sacred Heart School in Yankton for a few years until her family moved to Tabor, South Dakota. Sue graduated from Tyndall-Tabor High School in 1982. She married Tony Souhrada on September 20, 1982 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor. Sue worked at the Human Services Center in Yankton for a couple of years until she started her job at Coyote Sports in Tabor. She worked at Coyote Sports until it closed. She found her true passion in quilting and started Quilter’s Quarters in Tabor in 2000, where she met and made many friends over the years. She also began working at the post office as Post Master Relief until 2017 when she retired due to illness.
Sue was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor and had a very strong faith in the Lord. She was a very generous, selfless, and caring woman who had a passion for everything in her life. She was a wonderful cook and loved dancing, quilting, reading, and spending time with her family. She’s gone too soon and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband, Tony Souhrada of Tabor, South Dakota; three children: Josephine (Justin) Pechous of Tabor; Samuel Souhrada of Tabor; and Breeanna Souhrada of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; two grandchildren: Gracie and Georja Pechous; brother, Greg (Lea) Horner of Littleton, Colorado; two sisters: Connie (Lyle) LaCroix of Aripeka, Florida and Kathy (Tracey) Adams of Dolan Springs, Arizona; brother-in-law, Scott (Priscilla) Souhrada of Tabor, South Dakota, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen Horner and Beverly Bresson and brother, Joseph Horner.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 30, 2021
