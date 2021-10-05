Jim Slagle Oct 5, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Robert Slagle, 64, of Gayville died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his home in Gayville. The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 20 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Travel Agent/Administrative Assistant - Rupiper Tours Oct 5, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCity, DOT Officials Discuss The Fate Of Meridian BridgeJessica SchaefferRetired YHS Teacher Talks About Social Studies Standards ControversyMan Dies In Morning Crash Near TaborJessica SchaefferLewis & Clark Resort Expands To Fill A NeedVictims Identified In Hutchinson County Fatal CrashKenneth HejnaVermillion Man Identified As Victim In Crash Near TaborJoseph Stastny Jr. Images CommentedFlu Vaccine Is Still A Vital Weapons (50)Letter: Burning A Candle At Both Ends (42)Letter: Noem’s Drive For Power (38)Letter: Up Your Game (33)Letter: Our Virus Approach Is Broken (32)Letter: Constitutional Question (30)Letter: Vaccine Mandate? (27)Was Riverboat Days A Super-Spreader? (20)Letter: A Confusing Situation (14)Seeking Input On Changing Standards (10)Letter: Vaccinations And Health Care Workers (8)Point Of View: What COVID Taught Us About Crisis Preparedness (6)Retired YHS Teacher Talks About Social Studies Standards Controversy (4)In Yankton, Rhoden Calls For Unity In The GOP (4)Letter: It’s A Miracle (4)Letter: This Needs Addressing! (3)Why Didn’t AG Face Manslaughter Charge? (3)A Do-Over On Social Studies Standards (3)Real American Beef: Label It (2)Letter: Rails To Trails? (2)Letter: Jesus Died For That Person, Too (2)Mount Marty’s Field Day (1)Exhuming The Past (1)IRS Reporting Proposal Little More Than A Hunting Exercise (1)Letter: ‘Rails To Trails’ A Good Idea (1)One Killed In Hutchinson County Crash Sunday (1)City, DOT Officials Discuss The Fate Of Meridian Bridge (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented