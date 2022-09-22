Steven A. “Pee Wee” Kotalik, age 63 of Yankton, SD passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.  

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton, SD with the Rev. Fr. Nick Haiar as Celebrant.  Burial will follow in the Yankton City Cemetery.