Joan Wright Jun 30, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joan Angela Elizabeth Wright’s name came to the top of the list at 4:09 p.m. on June 30, 2022, at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton, at the age of 68.Arrangements are pending with the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 7 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Positions Available - Sacred Heart Monastery Updated 14 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesZachary ScheetzMan Convicted In Woman’s 2011 Death Denied Sentence ReliefAshley SmithAshley SmithZachary ScheetzRodney SwensenRodney SwensenCheryl AhrensStill Up For DiscussionDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: ‘Evil Rules This Country’ (60)Uvalde: What The Left Refuses To Consider (31)Letter: Familiar Rhetoric (21)Letter: ‘Stand For The USA’ (21)Letter: Inconvenient Truths (21)Letter: Gun Control Now (20)Abortion Ruling Won’t End Abortion Fight (19)Letter: ‘Truth And Facts’ (17)A Profile In Heroism (16)Letter: ‘Intolerable’ (16)Letter: ‘When Will You Ever Learn?’ (15)Letter: Dismantling Democracy (14)Biden’s Open Door To Criminals, Drug Pushers, Human Traffickers (14)Letter: ‘Respect For Everyone’ (13)Letter: American Innovation (10)City Faces Its Wastewater Reality (10)Are Democrats Still The Party Of Human Bondage? (9)A Surprise In Pierre (7)Letter: Priorities (7)Letter: Religious Exemption Deception (7)Do Democrats Want Conservative Justices To Be Murdered? (5)Letter: Cuba Libre (5)It’s Time To Lift Food Tax In South Dakota (5)Letter: Hot And Cold (3)The Arguments Against Ukraine Aid (3)Letter: Matters Of Security (2)Amendment C’s Demise: A Message? (2)Pride Parade (2)Yankton County Unlikely To See Fed Dollars For May Storm Damage (1)Summer Travel: The Biggest Problem We Face (1)Letter: Rapid City Update (1)Interim AG Dismisses 2 Ravnsborg Aides (1)Governor’s Advice To Girls Staters: Bring Joy (1)Still Up For Discussion (1)Pride parades march on with new urgency across US (1)South Dakota Teachers Face Stress As Politics, Culture War Seep Into Classrooms (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented