Lorraine A. Slade, age 88, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Memorial services are 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Yankton with Rev. Dr. Jo Frahm Watkins officiating. A private family burial will take place in the Yankton Cemetery before the memorial service.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the church.
Masks will be required for those attending the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Lorraine Ann Slade was born April 1, 1933, in the family home in Plankinton, South Dakota to Wilbur and Winifred (Goode) Liston. She completed her entire elementary through high school education at the Plankinton Public Schools where she nurtured her love of music by involving herself in every vocal and instrumental group available to her. She graduated in May of 1951. Marriage followed that summer to the love of her life, Jim Slade, when they pledged their vows on July 15, 1951. The next four years found the newlyweds residing at Naval Air Station in Alameda, CA and Fallon, NV while her husband served our country in the U.S. Navy. Lorraine immediately became employed with Metropolitan Life Insurance in a clerical capacity until the occupation of devoted wife, motherhood and homemaker came along with the births of her four sons: Daniel (1952), Randy (1953), Scott (1957) and Jeffrey (1961). This was a career path that she would excel at for the rest of her life. Quoting Lorraine, “I loved being a wife and a mother.”
Upon returning to the South Dakota/Iowa landscape at the completion of Jim’s military service, education became the driving focus of both Jim and Lorraine’s attention. As Jim ascended the education hierarchy, Lorraine would make her own quiet, yet impacting mark in this vocation as well. Whether through volunteering time or employed in a part-time capacity, she took on the following tasks with the love and caring for the growth and development of children: school secretary, classroom and special education assistant, school bus driver, Sunday school teacher and Cub Scout Den Mother. She took immense pride in her affiliation with the national educational organization, P.E.O., a philanthropic society that celebrates the advancement of young women through scholarships and grants to motivate recipients to achieve their highest aspirations through higher education. She was initiated into P.E.O. on April 11, 1972, and was an active member until her death, just short of 50 years of service. While living in Yankton, she also was a dedicated member in Questers, Forum and her homeowner’s association. She was not only a member of these four organizations but served in all levels of office multiple times.
Most notably of Lorraine’s life was her lifelong devotion to the teachings of Jesus Christ. The principles of compassion, empathy, positivity, love, listening, forgiveness and shepherding for those less fortunate comprise the essence of who she was. The Yankton Methodist Church (as well as other churches where she lived) was her dearest community. She happily served on as many boards and steering committees as she could, wanting to give to her church which in turn gave back to her tenfold with fellowship, strength and centering.
Other interests in Lorraine’s life were various: a love of growing flowers, playing Christmas carols on her organ for the family to sing along to, traveling the world with Jim, making pancake breakfasts for her sons’ wrestling teams after weigh ins and being a member of a lifelong group of friends from Plankinton nicknamed “The Dizzy Dozen,” which continued to meet once a year for over 60 years.
Lorraine is survived by her four sons: Daniel (Brenda) Slade of Yankton, Randy (Donna) Slade of Rock Rapids, IA, Scott (Mary Ann) Slade of Elkins, AR, and Jeffrey Slade of Rock Rapids, IA; one sister, Jean (Liston) Johnson of Tabor, SD; six grandchildren: Evan, Ryan, Samantha, Lennon (Alyssa), Luke (Brittany),and Joe; six great-grandchildren: Lily, Jack, Tristan, Josie, Remi, and Emma; three nieces: Diane Johnson, Jill (Daris) Todd, and Lori (Dan) Krier; two nephews: Tim Begeman and Jerry (Linda) Slade.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Slade on July 9, 2015; parents: Wilbur and Winifred Liston; parents-in-law: Willard and Sylvia Slade; siblings-in-law: Jim Johnson, Robert and Betty Slade, Edward and Arlene Begeman; daughter-in-law, Patsy Slade; and nephew, Don Begeman.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 11, 2022
