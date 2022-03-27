Lyle Berdell Knutson was born September 7, 1938, to Art and Sena (Jensen) Knutson. He passed away on March 23, 2022, at Sunset Manor in Irene, SD at the age of 83 years.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at Immanuel Free Lutheran Church.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 27 at Wass Funeral Home in Beresford, SD.