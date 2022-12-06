Pamela Simmons

Pamela Simmons, age 64, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.

As per her wishes, no services will be held. Pam says, “Have a drink, toast to me and once in a while think of me.” Burial will be in Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield, Minnesota at a later date.