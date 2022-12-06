Pamela Simmons, age 64, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.
As per her wishes, no services will be held. Pam says, “Have a drink, toast to me and once in a while think of me.” Burial will be in Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield, Minnesota at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton, South Dakota.
Pamela Simmons was born February 11, 1958, in Hopkins, Minnesota, to John and Loretta (Johnson) Ziegler. She loved to camp, fish, BBQ, garden and spend time with her cats, dogs, friends and family. She married Larry Weigel in 1976 and had two beautiful children, Peter and Melissa. She lost Missy in 1997 in a car accident. She moved to Yankton, South Dakota in 1989 with Dave Simmons and they got married in 1992. In 2005, they moved to Volin, South Dakota, where they owned their own little slice of heaven. On January 30, 2020, Pam lost her husband, Dave but stayed on her little slice of heaven. Pam has many angels in heaven that she is now with.
Survivors include her son, Pete Weigel and his wife April of Yankton, South Dakota; three sisters: Mary Lageson (Randy), Judy Doble, Gail Sorensen (Jim); two brothers: John Ziegler (Toni) and Dave Ziegler; sister-in-law, Gayle Wexler (Tom); and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa Mae Weigel; husband, David Simmons; parents; grandparents; and two brothers, Larry and Jerry Ziegler.
