Jeanette Moen Johnson, age 86, of Yankton, South Dakota, was reunited with her loved ones awaiting her heavenly arrival on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023, at Trondhjem Lutheran Church in rural Volin, South Dakota, with Pastor Mark Ostrem officiating. Inurnment will be in the Salem Lutheran Cemetery in rural Irene, South Dakota.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. The family will also receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the church.
Pallbearers are Jody Harnois, Buker Beaumont, and all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jeanette was born March 13, 1937, on the family farm near Irene, South Dakota, to John and F. Genevieve (Peters) Reinholdt. She graduated from Viborg High School in Viborg, SD. On February 17, 1956, she married Curtis Moen. After their marriage, they began farming and raised livestock in rural Irene. Jeanette also ran the administrative operations for their business, Moen Trucking. In addition to the farm and trucking business, Jeanette’s plentiful garden provided a great deal of food for the family. Amidst her daily hard work, she ran the household, cared for and raised five children, and was the glue that held it all together. Curtis passed away on February 14, 1989. Jeanette then worked for Gurney Seed and Nursery in Yankton for a few years and spent 20 years working in the activities department at Sunset Manor in Irene, retiring in April of 2011. On October 29, 1994, Jeanette married Wayne Johnson and they enjoyed many years together. He passed away on April 13, 2009, and Jeanette moved to Yankton in October of 2010. She became a vendor at the Yankton Antique Mall as well as Dragonfly Consignments. Jeanette loved antiquing and had a special gift to purchase, fix, value, repurpose and sell many different “treasures.” She also loved gardening and caring for her plants and flowers. She always had a very large garden and had an amazing green thumb in which she could grow just about anything. Jeanette always kept very active and loved going on walks. She was so hospitable and welcoming to everyone. If you came to visit, it was hard to leave without a cup of coffee or having something to eat. She had a wonderful smile and touched many lives.
Jeanette is survived by her five children: Deb Schmidt of Yankton, Terry Moen (Cynthia Mauleon) of rural Irene, Brian (Tami) Moen of Great Falls, MT, Marcia (Jody) Harnois of Vermillion, SD, and Amy (Buker) Beaumont of Rapid City, SD; 11 grandchildren: Mary (fiancé, Dusty), Kay (Mike), Robert (Erin), Katie (Dave), Kara, Emilee (Jake), Greg (Ashley), Curtis (Whitney), Krystal, Derek and Dallas; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Lela Rose of Minnetonka, MN; several nieces and nephews; and many close friends.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; special friend, Eudell Nelson; daughter, Brenda Moen; and three siblings: Wilma Sweere, Rip Reinholdt, and JoAnn Weiss.
