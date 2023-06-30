Jeanette Moen Johnson

Jeanette Moen Johnson

Jeanette Moen Johnson, age 86, of Yankton, South Dakota, was reunited with her loved ones awaiting her heavenly arrival on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023, at Trondhjem Lutheran Church in rural Volin, South Dakota, with Pastor Mark Ostrem officiating. Inurnment will be in the Salem Lutheran Cemetery in rural Irene, South Dakota.