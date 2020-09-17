Corene Kay Mehlhaf (Oelsligle) “Corky,” age 48 of Menno, SD passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.
Corene was born October 10, 1971 in Tilden, NE to Irven and Bernice (Dusek) Oelsligle. She was baptized and confirmed in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. She graduated from Elkhorn Valley High School in Tilden May of 1989. She continued her education and graduated with an associate degree from Northeast Community College in Norfolk, NE in May of 1991; her bachelor’s from Wayne State College in Wayne, NE in May of 1994. Finally, she received her master’s degree from USD in August of 2007.
On August 20th, 1994 she married Brian Lee Mehlhaf at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden, NE. They made their home on a farm 14 miles southeast of Parkston, SD. She was a teacher for the Freeman School District for 17 years and then in 2011 she retired from teaching and started farming full time with Brian. They were married for 26 years and had two children and one grandchild together. She loved working with the livestock on the farm.
Corene was a member of Zion Reformed Church in Menno, SD. She was a Sunday School teacher and Vacation Bible School teacher for 17 years. She loved being involved with the Ladies Fellowship at church.
Some of her favorite things were spending time with family and friends, cooking, traveling, and reading. She loved playing cards with family and friends at gatherings. She enjoyed making people happy and always had a smile on her face. She treasured the times she got to cook. Nothing made her happier than feeding people good food and she gave the best hugs. One of her favorite things as a kid was showing livestock in 4-H with her siblings.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Brian Mehlhaf; sons, Devin (his fiancé Emily Kunze), Jacob (Madison) and granddaughter Everleigh Mehlhaf; her siblings Terese (Lynn) Morrison, Charlie Oelsligle, Kenny (Jeanne) Oelsligle, all of Tilden, NE. Diane (Don) Grosserode, Linda Grosserode, both from Oakdale and Carol Oelsligle from Norfolk, NE; her brother-in-law, Michael (Brenda) Mehlhaf; sisters-in-law, Darla (Brian) Anderson and Angela (Chad) Sedlacek; father and mother-in-law, Myron and Linda Mehlhaf; grandmother, Clara Jorgensen; her nieces and nephews, Tonnya (Sid) Wilkins, Dylan, Serina (Dylan’s daughter) and special friend, Avenly, Whitney, and Conner Wilkens, Heath (Mandy) Morrison Savannah, Jordyn, Jacinda, and Terryn Morrison, Roberta Oelsligle, Anonda (Carl) Schneider, Allie, Addison, Abi, Colter and Cody Hoefer and daughter, Avery, Deniece (Kyle) Petersen, Ella, Ryker, Drew, Leo. And Abi (Nick) Hoefer, Austen, Theo, and Kellie (Joe) Osborn, Timmy, Emma, Ava and Wade (Brytnn) Oelsligle, Kennedie and Cami Oelsligle, Brandon (Cindy) Grosserode, Hunter, Sawyer, Conner and Travis (Destiny) Grosserode, Brieann (Andrew) Werner, Alex Grosserode, Riley Mehlhaf, Kaitlyn Mehlhaf, Cole Anderson, Kacey (Ashton) Fey, Abby, Mason, and Kenna Sedlacek.
She will be missed by many loved one’s family and friends alike.
Corene was preceded in death by her parents, Irven and Bernice Oelsligle; grandparents, Charles and Cora (Wagner) Oelsligle, George and Sophia (Cobian) Dusek; brother-in-law, Randy Grosserode; sister-in-law, Marlene Oelsligle; cousin, Mark Dusek; great niece, Grace Osborn, grandparents-in-law, Ruben and Leone Mehlhaf; and grandfather-in-law, Layne Jorgensen.
