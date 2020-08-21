Evelyn (Vitek) Kostel, age 95 of Yankton, passed away August 20, 2020, at Tieszen Memorial, Marion, South Dakota.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, a private Mass will be held for her immediate family on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor, South Dakota, with Reverend Mark Lichter officiating. The Mass will be livestreamed and you can view the livestream on Evelyn’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com beginning shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. Burial will be at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Tabor.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren: Lynn Clement, Tammie Andes, Jim Koupal, Laurie Morrison, Frank Heine, Melissa Heine, Tim Heine, and Jessica McClellan. Honorary pallbearers will be her great grandchildren.
Evelyn was born on June 27, 1925 to August and Sophia (Koenig) Toczek in Yankton. She married John Vitek on October 14, 1941 in Tabor. Evelyn and John spent their years together raising their three daughters on their family farm south of Tabor until John’s death. Following John’s death in 1986, she moved to Yankton and later married Laddie E. Kostel on April 22, 1989; they made their home in Yankton.
Evelyn loved to host family gatherings with lots of great food, card games, and fun for everyone. She was well known for her cooking and baking skills, especially her kolaces. She had an adventurous spirit as she loved to travel and enjoyed many beautiful sights throughout the world. Family was important to her and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids. She was a talented seamstress and her hobbies included crocheting, fishing, and golfing. She was well known for ending conversations with “See You Soon” because good-bye seemed too permanent.
Evelyn is survived by her three daughters: Anita Bruning of Littleton, Colorado; Jean (Rick) Koupal of Yankton, South Dakota; and Faye (Larry) Heine of Bloomfield, Nebraska; eight grandchildren: Lynn Clement, Tammie Andes, Jim Koupal, Laurie Morrison, Frank Heine, Melissa Heine, Tim Heine, and Jessica McClellan; 19 great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, John Vitek; her second husband, Laddie E. Kostel; beloved grandchildren, Jeff Heine and Aaron Heine; son-in-law, Ray Bruning, and six siblings: brothers, Oscar and Leonard Toczek; twin sister, Ethel Hacecky Caba, Clara Kaiser, Irene Kozak, and Ina Hajelm.
In lieu of flowers the family would prefer memorials be directed to the House of Mary Shrine, P.O. Box 455 Yankton, SD 57078.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 22, 2020
