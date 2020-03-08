Audrey Pinkelman, age 65 of Hartington, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Sacred Heart of Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot, Nebraska, with the Rev. Fr. James Keiter as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, with a 7 p.m. Vigil Service and Holy Rosary, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory, Yankton. There will also be visitation for one hour prior to service at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
