J. Marcine Durham, a longtime resident of Colorado Springs passed away peacefully on December 7th after a short illness.
She was born on November 18, 1925 in Yankton County, South Dakota to Gust and Emma (Binder) Gilbertson who preceded her in death along with brothers, Roy and Merlin Fiedler and Weslie Gilbertson and sister, Glennis Bair. Also preceding her in death was her first husband, Jack Durham, son Thomas E. Durham and her second husband, Foy R. Ketchersid. She is survived by her son, Steven J. Durham and wife Rose of Colorado Springs, granddaughter Lisa (Bruce) Swanson and greatgrandchildren, Riley and Karina Swanson of Tucson AZ. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Marge Gilbertson of Washington state and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marcine grew up on a farm in Yankton County SD and after graduation from Volin High School in 1943, where she was class valedictorian, she moved to Wichita, KS where she worked in the WWII effort and graduated from Wichita Business College. It was there she met and married Jack Durham on March 25, 1945 and where their 2 sons were born. When the children were in their early school years, they moved to Colorado Springs CO. She worked in the communications industry for 35 years, at KRDO-AM-FM-TV and KXRM-TV and at the time of her retirement in 1998 she was the business manager for KXRM-TV. During her working years she and her husband were very active in the Republican Party.
Marcine enjoyed her family, church, books, traveling and the many friends she made over her lifetime.
A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Parent’s Challenge, 2 N. Cascade, Suite 1280, CS CO 80903 or the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 610 Abbott Lane, CS CO 80905.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 11, 2020
