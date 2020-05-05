Thomas James Goodteacher, age 58 of Santee, NE passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.
Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee, NE with the Rev. Patricia Carda-Whitehorse officiating. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 in the Howe Creek Cemetery at Santee.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 6 at Oyate Oyanke Community Center with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton, SD. Online condolences may be made at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Pallbearers are: Kobe Keo, Emil Brandt, Darren RedOwl, Nelson Godfrey, Brice DeCory, Seymour Brandt, Isaiah “Cruz” YellowCloud and Mike Chapmen. Honorary Pallbearers are: Faye Rouillard and her daughters, Sammie Denney and Eugene Saul.
Thomas James Goodteacher was born October 18, 1961 in Sioux City, IA to Emil and Julia (John) Goodteacher. He graduated from Santee Community School in 1981. He worked for IBP in Sioux City. Tommy then returned to Santee and worked for the Santee Community School. He took classes at NICC while working for the Santee Transit. He worked with his brother, Elmer to fix up Howe Creek Church and then went home with Elmer to Denver to help him do some work.
Tommy was very outgoing and social. He liked to visit and have a good time. He was a very generous person. He would give you the shirt of his back. He had a great sense of humor and always made someone laugh.
Tommy is survived by his brothers, Elmer (Sherry) Goodteacher of Denver, CO, Emil Goodteacher, Jr. of Yankton, SD and Stevie Goodteacher of Santee, NE; sisters, Priscilla (Marion) Brandt, Theresa DeCory, Sharon Yellow Cloud, all of Santee, NE and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Julia (John) Goodteacher; brothers, Roger Goodteacher and PeeWee Goodteacher; sisters, Juliann Godfrey and Joanie Saul and five grandchildren.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 6, 2020
Commented