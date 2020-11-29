Virgil D. Kathol, age 67 of Hartington, Nebraska died on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD
A public Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at the St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
A public visitation will be on Sunday, at church, from 2-4:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday morning, at church, one hour prior to services.
Face masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and funeral. You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
