Georgia C. Pokorney, 79, of Viborg passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Pioneer Memorial Hospital and Health Services, Viborg.
Funeral services are pending with the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & On site Crematory, Yankton.
