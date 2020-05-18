Janis Faye (Kolp) Johnson, 70, of Yankton passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton.
Funeral services are pending with the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton.
