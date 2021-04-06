Dolores Elizabeth Taylor, 86, of Yankton died Friday, April 2, 2021, at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton.
No local services will be held.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Updated: April 7, 2021 @ 12:40 am
