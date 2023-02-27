Stephen Smith

Stephen Smith

Stephen J. Smith, age 52, of Adel, Iowa, and formerly of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023, as the result of a vehicle accident in Audubon County, Iowa.

A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service on Wednesday at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.