Roger D. Nohr age 82 of Crofton, Nebraska died on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his residence.
Private family services will be at a future date yet to be determined. Burial of his cremated remains will be at the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton, Nebraska. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Roger David was born on May 5, 1940, in Crofton, Nebraska to Harry William and Florence (Wood) Nohr. He grew up in Crofton and attended St. Rose Catholic School and graduated from Crofton High School in 1958. Roger went to Yankton College and then to Wayne State College. Roger began working for his father on the farm feeding cattle. He then farmed on his own and lived on the farm west of Crofton for 25 years. He married Fern Elaine Merchen on February 11, 1961, in Crofton. To this union seven children were born. Roger and Fern moved into Crofton in November of 1984. He did work for Marquart Trucking before forming Nohr Hay Business where he bought, sold, and delivered hay.
Roger was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and was a member of AA. He loved to garden, tinkering with his vehicles, tractors, and machinery, and attending his children’s and grandchildren’s many functions through the years. He enjoyed elk hunting, fishing, and especially his hunting trips with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Fern of Crofton; seven children Pamela (Keith) Goeden of Crofton, Bradley Nohr of Loveland, CO, Gregory (Kristina) Nohr of Lincoln, Brian Nohr of Cape Carteret, NC, Lynn (Kurt) Thoene of Hartington, Kristen (Jamie) Hennerberg of Diller, NE, Michael (Emma) Nohr of Omaha; 22 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; five siblings Marlene Kracht of Creighton, NE, Joyce Wieseler of Crofton, Sharon Kelsch of Longmont, CO, Larry (Carmen) Nohr of Yankton, SD, Ellen Mueller of Phoenix, AZ; numerous nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Florence Nohr; one grandson Noah Nohr.
