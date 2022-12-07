Conrad Dion Dec 7, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Conrad Dion, 60, of Watertown, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his home in Watertown.Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the All Tribes Fellowship Church in Wagner. Burial is in the Cedar Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Lake Andes.Wake services will be held Thursday at the church. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Non-smoking Updated 16 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Multiple Positions - Sacred Heart Monastery 1 hr ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCoping With The FalloutUpdate: SD Hemp Industry Is On The GrowClifford GrosethWagner Man Charged With Threatening GovernorYankton Man Arrested In Connection With Nebraska Multi-County PursuitDaily Record: ArrestsLetter: A ResponseDaily Record: ArrestsPamela SimmonsClifford Groseth Images CommentedLetter: Democracy Won (44)Letter: A Response (30)Letter: ‘Danger’ For Disabled Veterans (26)For Conservatives, Silver Linings From Last Week’s Election (20)Letter: Fighting Inflation (19)Letter: A Titanic Choice (16)Letter: A Contrast Of Methods (11)Bringing ‘United’ Back To The States (11)Social Studies Standards Meaningful, Empowering (10)Holiday Accident (9)Letter: The Lure Of Power (9)Spanish Counseling Program And Outreach (9)Letter: October Blood Donations (7)Letter: No Civics Class? (7)Letter: Bigger Perspective (6)IM27 Loses This Time, But Problems Remain (6)Rounds Chides Trump’s Call For ‘Termination’ Of Constitution (6)Questionable Changes In SD Vote Counting (6)The Reasons For Veterans Day (4)Incoming SD Secretary Of State Looks To Hand-Count Ballots, Audit Each Election (4)Briest To Veterans: ‘Tell Your Stories’ (2)Letter: What Experts Say (2)Letter: Drug Dogs (2)COVID Update for Nov. 30, 2022: Rate Of New SD Cases Rises (2)Letter: Election Thoughts (2)City Names Task Force For SAC (2)WNAX And A Century Of Service (1)Wagner Man Charged With Threatening Governor (1)Drive-by shooting injures 2 at funeral at Nashville church (1)‘A Bridge For A Bridge’ (1)Biden calls on Congress to head off potential rail strike (1)Amazon CEO says company won't take down antisemitic film (1)Vulnerability Of Power Grid Must Be Addressed (1)Update: Suspect Appears In Court For Yankton Woman's Death (1)The Peace Of Veterans Day (1)Letter: Building For The Future (1)Letter: Time To Retire (1)Looking Westward (1)Letter: NENCAP Implements Veteran Program (1)Todey: Soil Key To Dealing With Climate Change (1)Viewers flock to watch glowing lava ooze from Hawaii volcano (1)COVID Update for Nov. 9, 2022: SD Sees 13 New Deaths, Including 1 In Union County (1)Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre (1)Mopping Up A Field Fire (1)New Faces Emerge In Local Races (1)Fentanyl's scourge plainly visible on streets of Los Angeles (1)Local Lawmakers Say They’re Eager To Get To Work On Budget (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
