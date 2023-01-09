Carol Murphy

Carol Ann Lange Murphy, age 88, of Carlisle, Iowa, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2023, after a brief illness. Carol was a guiding light to her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, and was always a supportive, enthusiastic, and inspiring presence.

Carol was born May 24, 1934, in Rapid City, South Dakota, and grew up on her parents’ dairy farm in Murdo where her work ethic, practicality, patience, and common sense originated and her good nature and sense of humor were honed. Her love of music was intentionally or unintentionally sparked at a young age by her mother who arranged for her to take piano lessons and then regularly suggested that Carol could either wash the dishes or practice piano. Carol chose the piano.