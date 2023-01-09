Carol Murphy

Carol Ann Lange Murphy, age 88, of Carlisle, Iowa, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2023, after a brief illness. Carol was a guiding light to her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, and was always a supportive, enthusiastic, and inspiring presence.
Carol was born May 24, 1934, in Rapid City, South Dakota, and grew up on her parents’ dairy farm in Murdo where her work ethic, practicality, patience, and common sense originated and her good nature and sense of humor were honed. Her love of music was intentionally or unintentionally sparked at a young age by her mother who arranged for her to take piano lessons and then regularly suggested that Carol could either wash the dishes or practice piano. Carol chose the piano.
Her love of music grew, and soon she took up the trombone, sang alto in the high school choir, and eventually set her sights on becoming a music teacher. At Yankton College, she majored in voice – a requirement there for those planning to teach music. She made many lifelong friends and met her future husband. Carol graduated college in 1956 and secured her first teaching job in the Yankton School District. Her employer provided her with a pick-up truck so she could travel from school to school.
Miss Lange married Mr. Murphy, and they relocated to St. Louis, Toledo, and Cincinnati where she taught before moving again to Sturgis, SD, and finally to Carlisle, Iowa, where she taught elementary and junior high music from 1966 until her retirement in 1996. Carol also served as a frequent accompanist for high school musicals, choral concerts and state competitions, with the Bill Riley Talent Show being a favorite annual event.
She was proud to have been a staff member of the Carlisle Community Schools and to have shared her love of music and created lasting memories with generations of students. She treasured her years in education and the lifelong friendships formed with fellow teachers.
Carol’s interests were wide and varied. She was an avid reader, cribbage and bridge player, member of Friends of the Library, the library board, Book Club, Questers, the Retired Teachers Association and a proud founding member of the Carlisle Area Historical Society. She attended Broadway shows, concerts, The Des Moines Metro Opera, and the Des Moines Playhouse. She enjoyed traveling and took two European vacations and many trips throughout the United States. She enjoyed history and trivia, and TV shows Jeopardy, Young Sheldon, Yellowstone, Breaking Bad (Yes, Breaking Bad!) and Better Call Saul.
In late 2021, Carol relocated from her beloved Carlisle to Mill Pond Senior Living in Ankeny where she quickly filled her social calendar with activities that kept her engaged and entertained. Bridge, bingo, and Saturday gatherings were favorites. She organized and led Friday afternoon cribbage games and gladly taught newcomers how to play. A seasoned social butterfly, she forged many new friendships at Mill Pond while always tending to long-standing friendships with loving care. Once you knew Carol, you were a friend for life.
Left to honor and cherish her memory are children Elizabeth Palar (Chris), Jennifer Murphy (Don Neely), Laura Murphy, grandchildren Ben Kane (Patrick Rocha) and Ryan Kane, nieces Lisa Wiltgen and Kathryn Lange (Jim Chenoweth), nephew Kurt Lange (Becky), dear friends Waneta Johnson and Mark Wilson, and many, many more treasured friends, neighbors, former students, and community members.
She was preceded in death and is now reunited with her parents Frank and Helen Lange, brother Herbert and sister-in-law Jeanne Lange, and many other family and friends.
A celebration of her life will take place in the spring with details to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to The Carlisle Area Historical Society, Carlisle Dollars for Scholars, or Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines in Carol’s name.
Commented