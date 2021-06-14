Rosemary Souhrada died peacefully on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at her home in rural Scotland, surrounded by family.
A funeral Mass was held Monday, June 14 at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall. Burial took place at Vodnany Catholic Cemetery, rural Scotland, SD.
Rosemary was born on August 15, 1943 to Frank and Lillian (Bruna) Soukup. She was educated in rural Utica/Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 1961. Rosemary worked at various places over the years; most significant to her were American State Bank in Yankton, Tyndall Good Sam, Scotland Locker, Scotland Good Sam, and Gemars Market until her retirement in 2014.
Rosemary met the love of her life, Francis Souhrada, on May 8, 1963. They were married later that same year on November 23, 1963 at Sacred Heart Church in Yankton, SD. To this union they had three loving children, Keven, Laurie, and Connie. Those who knew Rosemary best, knew her love of fishing, reading, baking, playing pinochle, gardening, canning and watching her grandsons in their various school activities. She was known to catch the biggest catfish, making everyone jealous.
Rosemary was a long-time member of St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church (Vodnany) and St. Leo’s Catholic Church (Tyndall). She was a member of both church choirs as well as the Scotland Community Choir.
Pallbearers were Bob Frohreich, Tim Frohreich, Brian Grovijahn, Mark Grovijahn, Ken Fridrich, and Eric Fridrich. Honorary pallbearers were Keenan Souhrada, Brandon Souhrada, Lisa Williams, Linda Kussman, Peter Soukup, Lorraine Frias, and Dan Soukup.
Rosemary was proceeded in death by her parents, husband Francis in 1987, younger brother Roger, father-in-law Stephen Souhrada, mother-in-law Mae Souhrada, brother-in-law George Grovijahn, and infant granddaughter Lillian Irene Fridrich.
She is survived by her children, Keven (Elaine) Souhrada of rural Scotland, Laurie Souhrada of rural Scotland, Connie (Jason) Fridrich of rural Viborg, grandsons Keenan and Brandon Souhrada, brother and sisters Bob (Theresa) Soukup, Betty (DeWane) Frohreich and Agnes Grovijahn, several nieces and nephews, brother-in-law Wayne Souhrada of rural Scotland and her loving pets, Gypsy and Abby.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 15, 2021
