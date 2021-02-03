Ta Oyate Duta Thomas, age 16, of Bloomfield, NE passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD.
Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Warriors Lodge, Santee, NE. Burial will be in the Congregational Cemetery, Santee, NE.
Visitations will begin at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021 and at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the Warriors Lodge, Santee, NE.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD is assisting with the service details. Online condolences may be sent to: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Ta Oyate Duta Thomas was born to Wakiyan Wa’ste Thomas and Millie Ann Denney on July 11, 2004 in Yankton, SD. Duta lived in Santee and Niobrara all of his life. He was a Junior at Isanti Community School. Duta loved the outdoors which included hunting, fishing, lacrosse, and trapping. His favorite sports were wrestling, football and basketball. He was a champion boxer.
Duta was raised in the lifeways of his Isanti Dakota Oyate. Each summer he assisted dancers at the Mata Wakan Wi Wang Wacipi and was a grass dancer. Duta was a loving, caring gentle person with a big heart.
Duta leaves behind his parents, Wakiyan Thomas and Millie Ann Denney of Santee, NE; his special mother, Deana Blue Bird of Bloomfield, NE; brothers, Hepan Thomas of Bloomfield, NE, Rylan John of Vermillion, SD, Darius and Davonta Denney, both of Santee, NE, Octavia and Lavayah Blue Bird, both of Bloomfield, NE, and baby brother, Hihola Thomas; grandparents, Richard and Joyce Thomas of Santee, NE; and many uncles, aunties and cousins.
Duta was preceded in his sacred journey by beloved auntie, Celia Thomas; uncles, Richard Jr. and Hepan Thomas; grandmother, Audrey; auntie, Adriane Denney; great-grandmothers, Millie Denney and Celia Martin; and great-grandparents, Albert, and Linda Thomas.
Duta Thomas will be forever in our hearts.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 4, 2021
