LeRoy F. Harty, age 72 of Yankton, SD went home to his Lord and Savior Monday, September 14, 2020 at his residence from natural causes while in hospice.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD with Rev. Larry Regynski officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will take place at the Yankton Cemetery later.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD and then one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through livestreaming of LeRoy’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. Honorary Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
LeRoy was the youngest of 5 children born to Frank and Stella (Kocer) Harty on June 30, 1948 in Yankton, SD. He graduated from Yankton High School. He married the love of his life Elaine (Schanche) Harty on May 31, 1968. Together they had 3 children. He served in the South Dakota National Guards. LeRoy was an electrician for 44 years and a member of IBEW #231. Many of his co-workers knew him as “Palsy” because that’s what he called them. He was a hard worker, willing to help others and provided and sacrificed for his family. He was a religious person and was forever putting a smile on the faces of others with his “LeRoy-isms.” This is a term coined by his late daughter-in-law used to label his silly facial expressions and jokes. Even if you heard them multiple times, his contagious laughter and his mannerism put joy in your heart. He enjoyed playing cards, visiting, country drives, fishing, range shooting, outdoor projects and talking politics.
Grateful to have shared his life are his wife, Elaine; daughters, Michelle (Harty-Olsen) Carlson (Mike) and Heather Riediger (Jeremy) and son, Patrick. Grandchildren are Tanner, Tate, Jasmyn, Caleb, Treyson, Jace, Elizabeth, Alex, Stella, Diesel, and Kilian, and many extended family and friends.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents; all of his siblings, Jerome Harty, Rex Harty, Kenneth Harty, and JoAnne Harty and his daughter in law, Anna (Goeden) Harty.
Memorials can be directed to Hospice, 9001 W. 9th Street, Yankton, SD 57078 or the Charity of your choice.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 18, 2020
Commented