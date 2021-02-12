Verlin Teichroew, 61, of Centerville died Feb. 11, 2021, at Centerville Care and Rehab.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb.18, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with the Rev. Katie Ricke officiating. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay and on Verlin’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Thursday at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.
Face coverings will be required for those attending the service.
