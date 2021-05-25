Velda L. Orth, 86, of Menno passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society, Scotland.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Salem Reformed Church in Menno with the Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Burial will follow in the Menno Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 28, with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the church. There will also be visitation for one hour prior to service time on Saturday.
Livestreaming of Velda’s service may be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Menno.
