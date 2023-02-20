Michael Jackson

Funeral services for Michael “Mike” Jackson, age 65, of Bloomfield, Nebraska, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Jeremy Hans will be celebrant. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. at St. Rose Cemetery in Crofton, Nebraska.

Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. Prayer Service.