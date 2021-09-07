Troy A. Pickner, 69, of Yankton died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with the Rev. David Wildermuth officiating. Inurnment will be in the Yankton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home. The family also would encourage that face coverings be worn for those attending the memorial service.
