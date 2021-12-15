Vernon Kaul, age 73 of Springfield, SD passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at St. Michael’s Hospital in Tyndall, SD.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at United Church of Christ in Springfield with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service.

His funeral will be at 3 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at United Church of Christ in Springfield with Pastor Aaron Rush officiating. Interment will be in Bon Homme Cemetery, rural Springfield.

Goglin Funeral Home, Tyndall, www.goglinfh.com is honored to serve the family of Vernon Kaul.