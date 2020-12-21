Vernon Duane Konken, 89, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, Nebraska.
Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Vernon Duane Konken, 89, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, Nebraska.
Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented