Nels Jensen

Nels Arnold Jensen, of Gayville, South Dakota, died April 14, 2023, at Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on May 19, 2023, at Discovery Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Pastor Cory Kitch officiating. Burial will be in the Danish Cemetery in Gayville, South Dakota. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Discovery Church.