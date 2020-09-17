Gary Lee Honomichl, 77, of Yankton passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Yankton, with the Rev. Tom Anderson officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will be at a later date.
Gary has graciously donated his body to the USD Bequest Program for medical research and study.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, and then one hour prior to the service at the church.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through livestreaming of Gary’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
