Katherine “Kathy” Simpson, age 65, of Mission Hill, South Dakota, died surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 22, 2020, after a 12 year battle with cancer.
In honor of Kathy’s wishes no services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Memorial may be sent to Dakota Dachshund Rescue, 7505 East Mystic Drive, Sioux Falls, SD 57110.
Katherine “Kathy” Simpson was born October 17, 1955 in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Paul and Donna (Smith) Huskey. She grew up in Decatur, Illinois and graduated from Warrensburg-Latham High School in 1974. She married Steve Curry Sr. in 1975 and together had a son, Steve. Steve Sr. died in an accident in 1976. Kathy worked at Kmart in Decatur for a while and married James Simpson on June 6, 1981. They continued to live in Decatur until Jim’s job transferred then to Yankton, South Dakota. They made their home in Mission Hill, South Dakota and Kathy worked for Levy Merchandising Group but her main job was taking care of her family.
Kathy loved dogs, watching Christmas movies, and helping people. She was always worried about everyone else and especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Simpson of Mission Hill; two children: Steve (Ashlee) Simpson of Bremerton, Washington and Jen (Javy) Murguia of Yankton; step-daughter, Kim (Jason) Stambaugh of Mascoutah, Illinois; five grandchildren: Alejo, Teryn, Bella, Husdon, and Marco; four dogs: Chloe, Buster, Chico and Chichi; granddog, Nala; two brothers: Wayne (Jo) Huskey of Maroa, Illinois and Dennis (Shelley) Huskey of Ripon, California; and half-brother, Jim (Melissa) Sleeper of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Steve Curry Sr. and brother, Mike Huskey.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 24, 2020
Commented