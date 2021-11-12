Eugene Brinkmeyer Nov 12, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eugene Earl Brinkmeyer, 90, of Yankton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Sister James Care Center, Yankton.Services are pending with the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Onsite Crematory, Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Rent Updated 7 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Secretary/Bookkeeper - Long's Propane 39 min ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesUpdate 1:58 p.m.: Third Person Dies In Scotland Shooting; Suspect Makes Court AppearanceYankton Man Gets Prison Time For VFW EmbezzlementThird Scotland Shooting Victim DiesWoman Dies In Bon Homme County Fatal CrashYankton Man Gets Prison Time For VFW EmbezzlementMelissa ReynoldsTina JensenParents Criticize Mask Policy At School Board MeetingYankton Woman Gets Prison For RobberyACE Is Now The Place For Yankton Emmy Award Winner Images CommentedLetter: Warning Flag (29)Biden’s Mandate Madness Is Socialist Tyranny (27)Climate: The World At A Crossroads (22)YSD Enrollment Goes Up; COVID Cases Dip (20)Point Of View: Is Wanting Liberty Selfish? (18)Letter: Descended From King George III? (15)A Scandal Of Trusts (13)Paying China For The Rope To Hang America (13)Some Movement On The Marijuana Front (12)Noem’s Activities (12)How The IRS Tax Reporting Proposal Would Impact You (11)Letter: Medicaid Expansion (10)Letter: ‘Diatribe’ (10)Memories Of The Surge (10)Letter: Boundaries (5)Letter: A Response To ‘Warning Flag’ (2)Letter: A Return To Values? (2)Kids’ Vaccine Clinics Set (2)Should the Yankton School District cancel its face masking policy? (1)Letter: On Veterans Day (1)ACE Is Now The Place For Yankton Emmy Award Winner (1)Letter: A Man Of Integrity (1)How many spam/potential span phone calls do you estimate you receive in a week? (1)Mountain Lions Becoming Normal Presence In Area, Authorities Say (1)‘A Chance At Life’ (1)Letter: The Meat Of The Issue (1)Abbott Named USD Discovery District Interim President (1)Ryken Honored With United Way Volunteerism Award (1)Key takeaways as US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
