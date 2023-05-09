Glenna Andersen

Glenna Andersen

Glenna J. Andersen, age 93, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Monday, May 8, 2023, at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Viborg, South Dakota.

A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at St. Columba Cemetery in Mayfield, South Dakota, with Reverend Mark Lichter officiating.