Glenna Andersen

Glenna J. Andersen, age 93, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Monday, May 8, 2023, at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Viborg, South Dakota.
A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at St. Columba Cemetery in Mayfield, South Dakota, with Reverend Mark Lichter officiating.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with a vigil service at 7:00 p.m.
Glenna J. Andersen was born to Walter and Bertha Strunk on the farm in rural Irene, South Dakota, on April 17, 1930. Glenna was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith in Elim Lutheran Church in the Midway area. She graduated from Irene High School in 1947 and attended Nettleton College in Sioux Falls. Early employment opportunities had her working at American Optical Co., Le Gourmet Restaurant, and Gurney Seed & Nursery Co.
On June 26th, 1950, she married Leo B. Andersen at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and settled into the Irene/Viborg area where they farmed for some years. In 1955, they were blessed with their first of three sons, Wallace. In 1957, the family decided to move to Florida because of allergy concerns threatening their son’s life. While living in Palatka, Florida, the 1960’s, found her giving birth to middle son Glenn and last son Lance and seeing subsequent moves to Tampa Bay and then finally settling in Orlando for the next decade.
In 1980, the family returned to South Dakota and purchased the farm from mother, Bertha, and settled in to build a business again in farming the land. Glenna had returned to where it all started and bravely accepted her role as farmer’s wife and homemaker to finish raising their last two sons in completing their high school years in Irene. With Wallace having remained in Florida to start and raise his family and Glenn and Lance both graduating and joining the military, she and Leo continued farming for the next 16 years. Leisure time was spent doing what they loved doing most, dancing.
She and Leo retired from farm life in 2002 and decided to move to Yankton and try to relax while spending time with family still living in the area or traveling the country to visit distant family and friends. After Leo passed away in 2013, the next years were toughest, leading to her last major move to Viborg, South Dakota, to live at Pioneer Villa.
Survivors include her sons, Glenn Andersen Sr. of Yankton and Lance (Jennifer) Andersen of Sioux Falls; 16 grandchildren: Melissa, Linda, Duane, Steven, Sarah, Jeremy, Alex, Rebecca, Devin, Austin, Glenn Jr., Mickeena, Marissa, Mckeely Andersen, Macyn Andersen, and Malea; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Glenna was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Andersen; son, Wallace Andersen; and sister, Arlys (Strunk) Gjerald.
