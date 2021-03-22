Mary M. Buckman, 101, of Yankton passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Arrangements are pending with Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
