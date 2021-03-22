Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Rain likely. Becoming windy in the afternoon. Snow may mix in. High 49F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.