Claudia D. Anderson
Courtesy Photo

PAULLINA, Iowa — Memorial Services for Claudia D. Anderson 70 of Paullina, Iowa who passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at her home in Paullina.

Her services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina with Rev. Donald Meyer officiating. Burial will be at a later date at the Prairie View Cemetery in Paullina.