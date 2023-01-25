PAULLINA, Iowa — Memorial Services for Claudia D. Anderson 70 of Paullina, Iowa who passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at her home in Paullina.
Her services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina with Rev. Donald Meyer officiating. Burial will be at a later date at the Prairie View Cemetery in Paullina.
Visitation with the family present will be Friday February 3, 2023, at the Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina with the family being present from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Eldridge Family Funeral Home of Paullina is in charge of arrangements
Claudia Dee Anderson was born September 4, 1952, in Sioux Falls, SD to Floyd and Ileane (Feuerhelm) Ellwein. She was baptized on October 5, 1952, in Bridgewater, SD and confirmed in 1966 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, SD. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls, SD in 1970. She attended Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa and later graduated from Northwestern College in 1986 with her B.A. and then from Morningside College in 2006 with her M.A. Claudia taught elementary school in the Sioux Falls School District, Paullina Community School, and South O’Brien Schools from 1986-2015. She was currently a member at Zion Lutheran Church, Paullina, Iowa.
Claudia married Curt Anderson on August 29, 1971, in Sioux Falls, SD at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. They resided in Ames, IA from 1970-1974, Glidden, IA from 1974-1977 and Paullina, IA from 1977 to present. After retiring from teaching, she enjoyed going to grandkids’ events, hosting cousin camp at their cabin for the grandkids, family reunion deck parties, and playing games and cards. She enjoyed brunches, road trips, visiting with friends, quilting, reading and antiques. She received much enjoyment from the groups she was a part of. The Clucks, Questers, Mill Creek Women and Retired Teachers group.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Curt Anderson, Paullina, IA; her three children, Stephanie (Gary) Johannsen of Tea, SD, Richard (Jan) Anderson of Rochester, MN, Kari (Ryan) Garry of Yankton, SD; nine grandchildren Braden Johannsen, Regan Garry, Averi Johannsen, Kennedi Johannsen, Kael Garry, Reese Garry, Emma Anderson, Evan Anderson and Ramsey Garry; Sisters-in-law Karla (Doug) Schrader, Luana, IA, Cindy Ellwein, Cold Spring, MN and JoDee Anderson, Postville, IA. Also, one niece, seven nephews and a host of extended family.
Claudia was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Ileane Ellwein, brother Lee Ellwein, mother-in-law Edna Anderson, and brother-in-law Bruce Anderson.
Commented