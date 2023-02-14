Dorothy Hauck

Dorothy Hauck

Dorothy L. Hauck, age 90, of Utica, SD passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno, SD.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD with Paul Haakenson officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery at approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.