Dorothy Hauck

Dorothy L. Hauck, age 90, of Utica, SD passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno, SD.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD with Paul Haakenson officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery at approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Visitations will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory, Yankton, SD and then one hour prior to the service.
Dorothy Lorraine Foos was born February 8, 1933, to David and Dorothy (Uffelman) Foos at St. Onge, SD. She was the youngest of seven children and was affectionately called “Toots” by her older siblings.
She was married to Clifford Hauck on October 3, 1952, in Nisland, SD. After they married, they resided on their farm north of Utica, SD, where she was a dedicated farm wife, loving mother to her three sons, Gary, Gordon and Mike, and a wonderful grandma to her ten precious grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She chose to serve God at a young age, and kept faithful to that choice.
Dorothy quietly entered into rest a few hours after her 90th birthday at the Menno-Olivet Care Center, where she was treated with kindness and dignity.
Survivors include her three sons, Gary (Lana), Gordon, and Mike (Sheryl), all of Utica, SD. Grandchildren: Sarah (Kevin) Chafee, Richard (Nancy) Hauck, Austin Hauck, Shawn Hauck, Baron (Laura) Hauck, Braden (Emily) Hauck, Barak (Nicci) Hauck, Daniel, Anna and Laura Hauck and her 12 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Clifford, parents David and Dorothy, brothers Carl, Art, Lawrence and Clarence and sisters, Erma and Elnora, grandson Brett Hauck and great-grandson Colin Hauck.
She will be greatly missed by all who were privileged to know her.
