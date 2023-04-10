Steven Hawkins

Steven Hawkins

Steven Hawkins, age 58, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Mass of Christian Burial for both Steven and his wife, Wendy will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.