Merle Denker, 90, of Wagner died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Wagner.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at St. John Lutheran Church in Wagner.
Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
