Gene A. Spence, age 44, of Brookings, South Dakota, died on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota with Reverend Jeff Otterman officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the South Dakota State Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls at a later date.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton as well as one hour prior to the services on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gene Spence Memorial Fund at any Wells Fargo Bank location.
Gene A. Spence was born September 2, 1977, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Kenneth and Diana (Barington) Spence. He grew up on the farm near Utica, South Dakota and attended school in Yankton. He was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Yankton High School in 1996. He then enlisted in the United States Army and served in the South Dakota Army National Guard as a Combat Engineer for nine years. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota. He met his wife Krista at SDSU and they were married on November 18, 2003, in Brookings and together had two children: Emma and Keaton. He deployed to Iraq for one year in 2003, where he was injured and received the Purple Heart for his actions. He worked as an engineer and project manager for Daktronics in Brookings for 24 years.
Gene loved his family and friends. He was the friend who had every tool and would drop everything to help those who asked. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, volunteering as a Boy Scout Leader and cheering on the SDSU Jackrabbits. He was adventurous, sensitive, funny, and helpful. He knew how to do everything and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Krista Spence of Brookings, South Dakota; two children: Emma and Keaton Spence; mother, Diana Spence of Utica, South Dakota; brother, Darrell (Cindy) Spence of Yankton, South Dakota; two sisters: Teresa (Fred) Hawlik and Lynn (Jeff) Stokes both of Omaha, Nebraska; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Spence.
