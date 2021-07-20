Tyler James Fejfar, age 33, of Scotland, South Dakota and formerly of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
As Tyler requested no formal services will be held.
There will be a gathering of friends and family at the Upper Deck Bar and Grill in Yankton on Thursday, July 22, 2021, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date in the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton, South Dakota.
Memorials may be directed to Renee Hochhalter, 340 Conklin Street, Scotland, South Dakota 57059.
Tyler James Fejfar, the son of Brian Fejfar and Renee Hochhalter, was born on February 17, 1988, in Stuttgart, West Germany and was raised in multiple different locations including West Germany, Killeen, TX, Yankton, SD and Scotland, SD. He graduated from Yankton High School in 2007. After High School, Tyler felt it was his duty to serve his country, so he enlisted and spent six years in the South Dakota Army National Guard 1/147th Field Artillery. During those 6 years, he was activated and spent one year from October 2007 to November 2008 in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Tyler had many interests. He loved to cook, fix cars, and most of all ride his Victory Vision motorcycle. He had a passion for gaming, especially Magic the Gathering. He enjoyed collecting football sports cards, with his favorite team being the Kansas City Chiefs. He also reveled in cheating at card games with his family.
Tyler’s love of food led him to obtaining a degree in the culinary arts at Le Cordon Bleu in Eden, MN, and spent a couple years in Breckenridge, Colorado cooking. After returning closer to home, Tyler worked for the postal service hauling mail for several years. He drove truck for a few years which directed him across much of the United States. Tyler also spent time hauling fuel for a company in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Tyler was diagnosed with Melanoma in 2019 and spent the last 2 years fighting this horrible disease.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Renee (Tony) Hochhalter of Scotland, South Dakota; father, Brian (Jorja) Fejfar of Yankton, South Dakota; sister, Candice Fejfar of Lesterville, South Dakota; step-siblings: Jamie Lorenz of Yankton; Ashley Erickson of Schreiver Air Force base, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Levi Stevens of Yankton; half-siblings, Destiney Fejfar of Spokane, Washington; and Keith Fejfar of Yankton; nieces and nephews: Ellie Howard; Damien, Gemma, and Maple Gereaux; Parris, Nova, and Evan Erickson; Benjamin Fejfar; grandparents: Bill and Laura Fejfar of Yankton; Carol and Larry Kocer of Yankton; Mary Walloch of Yankton; and step-grandmother, Iris Hochhalter of Yankton; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James J. Walloch; two aunts, Susan Marie Fejfar and Sheila K. Elle; and step-grandfather, Raymond J. Hochhalter.
