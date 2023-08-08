Glennys Elizabeth (Bye) Jepsen, 98, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, and formerly of Gayville, passed away peacefully on Aug. 7, 2023, after a long and well lived life.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at Gayville Lutheran Church in Gayville with the Rev. Drew Riter officiating. Burial will be in the Danish Lutheran Cemetery in rural Gayville.